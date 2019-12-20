Report: Florida Drops From 29th Healthiest State To 33rd

A new report shows Florida's health ranking has dropped from 29th to 33rd, making it the second-largest drop nationally, especially in terms of terms of health behaviors, the environment, public health policies and clinical care.

The annual America’s Health Rankings report, sponsored by the United Health Foundation, says there has been a significant rise statewide in the rates of obesity, physical inactivity, diabetes and drug deaths.

Conversely, in the past 30 years since the report started, there has been a significant decrease in Florida when it comes to rates of smoking and violent crime.

Dr. Mayrene Hernandez, United Health Care Florida's Senior Medical Officer, hopes the report can help shape public health policies specific to a state’s unique needs.

"I think it actually behaves as a tool, where programs, state leadership, carriers such as ourselves, can actually look at this particular data and modify some of the programs that we have in place for that population within those states.”

Here in Florida, the 2019 Annual Report finds:

In the past year, obesity increased 8% from 28.4% to 30.7% of adults

In the past two years, physical inactivity decreased 10% from 29.8% to 26.8% of adults

In the past three years, drug deaths increased 62% from 13.2 to 21.4 deaths per 100,000 population

Since 2012, diabetes increased 21% from 10.4% to 12.6% of adults

In the past year, smoking decreased 10% from 16.1% to 14.5% of adults

Since 1990, violent crime decreased 62% from 1,024 to 385 offenses per 100,000 population

