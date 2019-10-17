Would You Leave A Job Because Of A Bad Boss? More Than 50% Of South Floridians Have, Says Survey

Would you leave your job because of a challenging supervisor?

A new survey by international staffing firm Robert Half International says 58 percent of workers in South Florida already have. That’s nine percentage points more than the rest of the nation.

Sacramento was the only city that had its workers leaving jobs at a higher rate (66 percent) than Miami and Tampa, which were tied at 58 percent.

"It's a tight market and a lot of employees do see that they have options out there," said Brenda Arce, a manager at the Miami branch of Robert Half International. "We are in a time, especially in Miami, where there are currently more job opportunities than perhaps candidates."

That means employees are less likely to put up with bad management.

Norah Huaroto left her job at a leasing firm at the end of March. She had been working at the company for three years.

She said the poor management started her first day. Her boss would come to her desk and "organize" it, she said, "the way she wanted it to be." The woman also micromanaged her phone calls and emails, telling her what to say and not say to clients. She even made racist comments about the people Norah spoke with.

"Even though I do not have the money, I do not regret leaving that company. I do not regret leaving her," Huarto said.

Seven months later, she is still interviewing for new jobs and hasn’t found anything yet.

Jose Gonzalez left his job at a hotel that held for 12 years last month after a new general manager began to treat him poorly. His former boss had left on maternity leave and didn't return. The hotel hired another, but he and the new guy didn't get along.

The 47-year-old hasn’t found a job in his old field, but the job market has been favorable for him.

"As soon as I quit, the following day I started doing Uber," he said.

He doesn't regret leaving abruptly. Not in the slightest.

People older than 40 aren't likely to to quit if they're unhappy, it's more often young professionals that make the move.

A manager that harasses or discriminates isn't the only thing that makes a bad boss. Contrasting work styles and communication can also make work environments toxic and encourage an employee to say goodbye.

Jackie Stewart left her job at a catering company last month. She started working for her former boss on and off for events and eventually joined her business full time as a bussiness development manager.

Her boss wouldn't provide her with a chair for her desk, she had to bring her own from home. Gossip about their competitor's personal lives always made its way into the office, which made Stewart uncomfortable. But she drew the line when her boss asked her to forge dates on a contract that was being submitted to the county.

She's confident about finding a job soon. But this time, she's going to do things a little different.

"Instead of taking a job because I need the income, I'll interview my potential employers just as much as they are interviewing me," Steward said.

Arce says employees and managers should communicate feedback with each other more often — to talk about what you don't like and what you do like.

"What you do like about a management style to that manager in particular maybe even writing a thank you note or something like that so they can continue to be a good boss on a regular basis."

