Walmart To Stop Selling E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published September 20, 2019 at 1:59 PM EDT
Walmart says it will stop selling electronic cigarettes at its namesake stores and Sam's Clubs following a string illnesses and deaths related to vaping.

The nation's largest retailer said Friday that it will complete its exit from e-cigarettes after selling through current inventory. It cited growing federal, state and local regulatory complexity regarding vaping products.

More than 500 people have been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses. An eight death was reported this week. But health officials still have not identified the cause.

