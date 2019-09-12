© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Air Force Members At MacDill Pausing To Talk About Mental Health Amid National Increase In Suicides

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published September 12, 2019 at 3:44 PM EDT
Members of the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base will be taking a break from their normal duties Friday in order to focus on mental health and suicide prevention.
Members of the 6th Air Mobility Wing at MacDill Air Force Base will be taking a break from their normal duties Friday in order to focus on mental health and suicide prevention.

Airmen at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa are taking a break from their normal duties Friday. Instead, they will reflect on mental health.

U.S. Air Force leadership mandated that all bases around the country take what’s known as a “resiliency tactical pause” because of a dramatic increase in suicides.

LISTEN:

Members of the 6th Air Mobility Wing will break down into small groups to share their experiences with mental health issues and get to know each other better through team-building activities.

“To build interpersonal connection and really foster a climate that encourages and empowers others to seek help when they need it,” explained Leigh McCall, the wing’s Violence Prevention Integrator.

“And then also for people to be able to identify within themselves and others what are risk factors, what are warning signs, what do we do in the event that somebody is in distress or we are in distress?”

RELATED:  Veterans And First Responders Are At Risk For Suicide, New Initiative Offers Help

About 80 airmen have died by suicide so far this year, a number much higher than last year, and Air Force leaders have said they don't understand the spike.

McCall said part of the reason they required personnel to take this day is to get feedback from airmen about how to better support their needs.

Sometimes service members are afraid to admit they have mental health problems because they don't want it to hurt their career.

McCall tells airmen that she works with that speaking up could have the opposite effect.

"Because if you go and get help that's going to subsequently improve your quality of life, which can have that domino effect, and improve the climate you’re working in and make you more productive, make the team more productive, make the mission more productive," she said.  

WUSF’s weekly American Homefront segment takes a deeper look at how the Air Force is trying to prevent suicides. You can check out the story here, or listen Friday at 7:44 a.m. and 5:44 p.m. on WUSF 89.7.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or struggling, help is available 24 hours a day by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or by dialing 211.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaMacDill Air Force Basesuicideveteranmental health
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
Related Content