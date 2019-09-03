© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Clearwater Coast Guard Crews Help Evacuate 19 From Bahamas

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden
Published September 3, 2019 at 7:10 AM EDT
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward deployed MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews medevac seven critical patients from the Marsh Harbour Clinic to Nassau, Bahamas for further medical care. As Hurricane Dorian makes it way across the Bahamas, the Coast Gu
Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater forward deployed MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews medevac seven critical patients from the Marsh Harbour Clinic to Nassau, Bahamas for further medical care. As Hurricane Dorian makes it way across the Bahamas, the Coast Gu

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard stationed in Clearwater helped evacuate 19 people from a medical clinic in the Bahamas on Monday.

The Jayhawk aircrews made five trips to get patients including children and elderly adults from the Marsh Harbour clinic on Andros Island.

The Coast Guard pre-positioned several aircraft in Key West and placed the Jayhawk helicopter crews on Andros Island before Hurricane Dorian arrived.

Coast Guard crews are expected to continue searches and evacuations in the Bahamas once the sun rises this morning.

MORE ON WUSF

WEATHER:  Storm track, hourly outlooks, 7-day forecasts and weather alerts

ALERTS:  Download the Florida Storms app to get severe weather notifications

COMPLETE COVERAGE:  Dorian stories from WUSF and throughout the state

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News FloridaU.S. Coast Guardmedical clinicBahamasAndros IslandMarsh HarbourRescue
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF.
See stories by Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden
Mary Shedden is news director at WUSF Public Media, where she oversees a team of reporters covering 13 counties on Florida’s west coast.
Related Content