© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Tara Tedrow Chosen To Chair State Hemp Advisory Committee

WFSU | By Blaise Gainey
Published July 26, 2019 at 5:13 PM EDT
tedrow_0.jpg
Credit Tara Tedrow / LinkedIn

Tara Tedrow has been chosen to chair the group tasked with creating rules for Florida’s newest industry. During which Tedrow gave a quick rundown of what she does during the first Hemp Advisory Committee meeting.

"I’m a shareholder at the firm Lowndes, Drosdick, Kantor & Reed in Orlando. I chair our firms' Cannabis and Controlled Practices group. I’m a Vice-Chair of an American Bar Association marijuana law group, happy to serve in this position. And I’m also a professor at the University of Florida I teach the only Marijuana Law & Policy course there," explained Tedrow. The committee also chose Cole Peacock as Vice-Chair. He is a fifth-generation peanut farmer. For the Secretary, they chose Kyle Story a fourth-generation farmer who grows citrus peaches and blueberries.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News FloridaTara TedrowHemp Advisory CommitteeMarijuana Law and Policyhemp
Blaise Gainey
Blaise Gainey is a Multimedia Reporter for WFSU News. Blaise hails from Windermere, Florida. He graduated from The School of Journalism at the Florida A&M University. He formerly worked for The Florida Channel, WTXL-TV, and before graduating interned with WFSU News. He is excited to return to the newsroom. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports, Netflix, outdoor activities and anything involving his daughter.
See stories by Blaise Gainey
Related Content