Tara Tedrow Chosen To Chair State Hemp Advisory Committee

Tara Tedrow

Tara Tedrow has been chosen to chair the group tasked with creating rules for Florida’s newest industry. During which Tedrow gave a quick rundown of what she does during the first Hemp Advisory Committee meeting.

"I’m a shareholder at the firm Lowndes, Drosdick, Kantor & Reed in Orlando. I chair our firms' Cannabis and Controlled Practices group. I’m a Vice-Chair of an American Bar Association marijuana law group, happy to serve in this position. And I’m also a professor at the University of Florida I teach the only Marijuana Law & Policy course there," explained Tedrow. The committee also chose Cole Peacock as Vice-Chair. He is a fifth-generation peanut farmer. For the Secretary, they chose Kyle Story a fourth-generation farmer who grows citrus peaches and blueberries.

