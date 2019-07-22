Lightning Strike On Clearwater Beach Injures 8

WUSF Staff

Eight people visiting Clearwater Beach Sunday afternoon were injured by a lightning strike.

Clearwater Police say the lightning struck one person, while seven others were injured on the beach area behind Frenchy's Rockaway. It happened just minutes after 12:30, when lifeguards on the beach left their towers because of the bad weather.

Four of the patients were taken to Morton Plant Hospital, including one man in his 40s who was directly hit by lightning and went into cardiac arrest.

Another patient went to Tampa General Hospital with burns.

Three other patients refused to be transported.

Clearwater Police remind beachgoers to take cover and go to a safe place when lightning and thunder are present.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7