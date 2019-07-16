© 2020 Health News Florida
GuideWell Offers $40,000 Prize For Winning Idea To Help End Hunger

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Michelle Corum
Published July 16, 2019 at 1:44 PM EDT

The parent company of Jacksonville-based Florida Blue is asking for ideas on how to end hunger.

Nearly three million people in Florida - including 800,000 children and 500,000 seniors - can’t get sufficient and nutritious food.

GuideWell is challenging entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and innovators to bring forth ideas for ending the problem.

Ideas must address one of several areas:

  • Food access - especially in food deserts.
  • Proper use and storage.
  • Resilience after weather events or economic loss.


GuideWell’s Kirstie McCool told WJCT News that any group is welcome to apply to potentially win $40,000, which would be used to help fund the solution.

“As an example, it might be some high school students working with a local nonprofit, building out food gardens or working with a religious institution, or it could be an entrepreneurial social venture or a local grassroots non-profit entrenched in a local community that might have some food insecure citizens.”

Applicants must submit their food insecurity solutions by August 15.

The application form and additional information is at this .

Michelle Corum can be reached at mcorum@wjct.org, 904-358-6308 or on Twitter at @MCorumonME.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Tags

Health News Floridafood insecurityhungerGuideWell
Michelle Corum
Michelle Corum joined WJCT as "Morning Edition" host in 2012 and brought with her more than 10 years of experience as an announcer and reporter for public radio stations in Lawrence, Kansas, and Interlochen, Michigan.
See stories by Michelle Corum
