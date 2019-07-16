GuideWell Offers $40,000 Prize For Winning Idea To Help End Hunger
The parent company of Jacksonville-based Florida Blue is asking for ideas on how to end hunger.
Nearly three million people in Florida - including 800,000 children and 500,000 seniors - can’t get sufficient and nutritious food.
GuideWell is challenging entrepreneurs, nonprofits, and innovators to bring forth ideas for ending the problem.
Ideas must address one of several areas:
- Food access - especially in food deserts.
- Proper use and storage.
- Resilience after weather events or economic loss.
GuideWell’s Kirstie McCool told WJCT News that any group is welcome to apply to potentially win $40,000, which would be used to help fund the solution.
“As an example, it might be some high school students working with a local nonprofit, building out food gardens or working with a religious institution, or it could be an entrepreneurial social venture or a local grassroots non-profit entrenched in a local community that might have some food insecure citizens.”
Applicants must submit their food insecurity solutions by August 15.
The application form and additional information is at this .
Michelle Corum can be reached at mcorum@wjct.org, 904-358-6308 or on Twitter at @MCorumonME.
Photo used under Creative Commons license.
Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .