Gov. DeSantis Signs 'Patient Savings Act' In Jacksonville

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Wednesday that will allow insurance companies to offer incentives to patients who use a database to find lower-cost healthcare services.

"The Patient Savings Act allows for plans where a patient, if they do choose more affordable options, they would actually share in the savings. It wouldn't all go to the insurance companies," said DeSantis.

He said it's possible healthcare providers could also share in the incentive payout.

A similar program was implemented for state employees this year. Since that program began in January, patients have searched the database more than 130,000 times, according to the governor’s office.

That's after DeSantis signed a bill Tuesday to allow importing cheaper prescription drugs from Canada and other foreign countries.

Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, said on Wednesday, "America and Florida pays the highest drug prices on the planet."

Florida's plan requires federal approval. DeSantis in Jacksonville said his administration is working with the White House and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to submit its plan for the importation of prescription drugs for their consideration.

Both laws will go into effect July 1.

Madison Roberts can be reached at or (904)358-6317.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .