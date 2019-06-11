New Law Gives Female Inmates Free Hygiene Products

Female inmates will now get basic hygiene products such as pads and tampons for free after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act.

State Rep. Shevrin Jones (D-Hollywood) sponsored the bill and says this should have happened a long time ago.

“One would think that we are ensuring that although an individual may be incarcerated that he or she but in this instance she will still be giving the dignity that she deserves outside of whatever crime she committed," he said.

All state prisons must provide necessary hygiene products, including tampons, toothbrushes and any other products the facility deems appropriate to female inmates.

The Leon County Sherriff’s Office says this program has already been in place, but it will be including tampons in its women’s hygiene supplies.

