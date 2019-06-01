© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

2019 Evacuation Zone Maps In Time For Hurricane Season

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carrie Pinkard
Published June 1, 2019 at 7:00 AM EDT
Hillsborough County evacuation zones.
Hillsborough County evacuation zones.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Emergency management officials say it's important residents know which evacuation zone they live in. Florida residents should have an evacuation plan in place before a storm is on the radar. 

  When counties mandate evacuations, they will do it by zones A-E. The zones are set based on a home’s vulnerability to deadly storm surge, with Zone A being most vulnerable. Evacuation zones are not the same as FEMA flood zone designations.

For a searchable map of Pinellas County evacuation zones, , or for a PDF,  click here.

For a searchable map of Hillsborough County evacuation zones,  click here, or for a PDF,  click here.

For a searchable map of Pasco County evacuation zones,  click here, or for a PDF,  click here.

For a searchable map of Manatee County evacuation zones,  click here, or for a PDF,  click here.

For a searchable map of Sarasota County evacuation zones,  click here, or for a PDF,  click here.

For a searchable map of Hernando County evacuation zones,  click here, or for a PDF,  click here.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Floridahurricane seasonEvacuation Map
Carrie Pinkard
Carrie Pinkard is the Stephen Noble news intern for the summer 2019 semester. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University in English, before heading to USF St Pete to pursue a master’s in journalism.
See stories by Carrie Pinkard