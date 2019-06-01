2019 Evacuation Zone Maps In Time For Hurricane Season

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30. Emergency management officials say it's important residents know which evacuation zone they live in. Florida residents should have an evacuation plan in place before a storm is on the radar.

When counties mandate evacuations, they will do it by zones A-E. The zones are set based on a home’s vulnerability to deadly storm surge, with Zone A being most vulnerable. Evacuation zones are not the same as FEMA flood zone designations.

For a searchable map of Pinellas County evacuation zones, , or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Hillsborough County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Pasco County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Manatee County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Sarasota County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Hernando County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

