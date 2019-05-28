© 2020 Health News Florida
Florida Accused In Class-Action Lawsuit Of Overusing Solitary Confinement In Prisons

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Melissa Ross
Published May 28, 2019 at 2:28 PM EDT

A class-action lawsuit has been filed challenging the use of solitary confinement in Florida prisons.

Florida corrections officials are overusing the practice of solitary confinement in the state’s prisons, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A growing body of medical evidence shows extended periods of solitary confinement can lead to suicidal thoughts and can cause permanent psychological damage.

“Solitary confinement is cruel and unusual punishment, it violates the 8th Amendment to the federal Constitution. And we say that because the impact of solitary confinement on individuals, there’s a substantial risk of mental health damage,” said Shalini Goel Agarwal, a supervising attorney with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Nationwide, about 4.5 % of the prison population is in solitary. In Florida it’s more than double that with about 10 percent of the population in solitary.

Agarwal spoke about the topic on Tuesday’s First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross. The full audio interview can be heard here.

