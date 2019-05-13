Florida State University Opens New Primary Health Center

Credit Kevin Del Orbe

Florida State University’s College of Medicine has opened its new Primary Health Center, in sight of Sabal Palm Elementary School.

The center will start accepting it's first patients on Monday, College of Medicine Dean John Fogarty says the newly built center is meant to address the health needs of the underserved community nearby.

“This is a great partnership and really does demonstrate that we are here in this community, and we want to be part of this community, we want to live our mission every single day,” said Fogarty during a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday.

Fogarty says the health care center will not turn away those who can’t afford to pay for treatment. The site was chosen partly for it’s demographics; within a 1-mile radius the percentage of black and hispanic residents is double that of Tallahassee. The average income is half of the city average. The center sits on land owned by FSU.

Students from the College of Medicine will accompany physicians at the center to further the college’s goal of teaching and community engagement.

