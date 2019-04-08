Study: Medical Corridor Could Improve UF Health Jacksonville's Community Ties

UF Health Jacksonville hospital recently underwent a Technical Assistance Panel (TAP) study from the Urban Land Institute.

The study identified several ways to tie UF Health Jacksonville more closely to the community.

One idea is to create a medical corridor extending from UF Health all the way to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and the MD Anderson Cancer Center on the Southbank.

Dr. Leon Haley Jr., the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville and Dean of the UF College of Medicine Jacksonville spoke about it Monday on First Coast Connect with Melissa Ross.

“We’ve been trying to make a connection with the growth in downtown, and as we looked at our own land, we began looking at the land that connects us between the hospital and downtown,” said Haley.

Meanwhile, the City of Jacksonville has set aside $15 million in this year’s capital improvement budget for infrastructure improvements to the hospital campus.

