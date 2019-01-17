Local Environmental Groups Host Summit To Introduce Water Quality Policy

Now that newly elected officials have been sworn in, local environmental groups have joined together to host an event to lay out policy that would help to eradicate Florida’s water quality woes.

The event, called the Florida Water Policy Summit, was put together by the nonprofit organization, Calusa Water Keeper, and will feature a group of panelists that will explain water quality issues and then introduce policy that would help fix them.

Marisa Carrozzo is from the Conservancy of Southwest Florida and will be participating on the panel.

“The goal is to reinvigorate our communities, our elected officials and agencies to implement meaningful policy changes to improve water quality,” Carrozzo said.

The summit will be held this upcoming Monday Jan. 21 at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theater in Fort Myers from 6-8 p.m..

The event is open to the public and organizers say panelists will be answering questions for up to an hour after the panel is complete.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.