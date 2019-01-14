South Florida Water Board Members Resign After DeSantis Request

South Florida Water Management District governing board members Daniel O’Keefe and Carlos Diaz have resigned their posts following a request by Gov. Ron DeSantis last week the entire board step down.

O’Keefe, who formerly served as the board chairman, said this morning he resigned his volunteer post Friday. O’Keefe’s term was not set to expire until March 2020. He was appointed originally in 2011 by former Gov. Rick Scott and reappointed in 2016. He represented areas including Glades, Okeechobee Orange and Osceola counties.

Diaz, who represents Broward County, was appointed in May with a term set to expire in March 2022.

Read more in the Palm Beach Post.

