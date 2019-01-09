© 2020 Health News Florida
Representatives Push To Make Florida’s Offshore Drilling Ban Permanent

WFSU | By Gabrielle Bolden
Published January 9, 2019 at 5:29 PM EST
offshoredrilling.jpg
Credit Wikipedia

A bipartisan group of Florida representatives is pushing to end offshore oil drilling in Florida for good. New legislation would permanently extend a federal moratorium that is set to expire in 2022.

In November, Florida voters banned offshore drilling with the passage of Amendment 9.

David Mica with the Florida Petroleum Council insists the practice has been around for 75 years and has its benefits. 

“Collectively it amounts of a good portion of the energy that we consume in the United States and around the globe producing essentially oil and gas,” he said.

But Kim Ross, with the environmental group Rethink Energy Florida, thinks drilling would come at the expense of Florida’s tourism industry.

“Florida’s government there’s a recognition that our tourism industry is so critical to the economy of the state of Florida that allowing that drilling off of our state and allowing that risk just is not worth it. 

The bill is being teed up for this year’s session.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.

Gabrielle Bolden
Gabrielle Bolden is a fourth year broadcast journalism major attending Florida A&M University from Jacksonville, FL. Bolden is an aspiring multimedia producer. She previously served as a producer for News 20 at Five airing to at least 80,000 households, creating engaging content weekly. She pitched and wrote articles as a staff reporter for The FAMUAN Newspaper. She also produced the 2018 Election Night Special for News 20 at Five, covering state and local election races. Bolden interned for WCTV-Eyewitness News (CBS) producing a multimedia project covering the devastating wildfires in Eastpoint, Florida.
