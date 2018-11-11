Got An Idea To Address Climate Change Impacts In South Florida? Here's A Chance To Share It

Tens, hundreds or thousands of ideas are part of what’s needed to help South Florida respond to climate change.

That’s the thinking behind an online community engagement event happening in the region this week (Monday, 11/12 - Friday, 11/16). For five days on Facebook, the non-profit Radical Partners will be collecting ideas on what South Florida can do in response to rising seas, hotter temperatures and other impacts of the changing climate.

"Real change happens a million small ideas getting implemented at a time," said Sarah Emmons, the managing director of Radical Partners. She says the group chose to focus on climate change this year because so many people in South Florida are beginning to be affected. Emmons says they want to make it easier for South Floridians to bring their problems and solutions to the table.

Read more: In The Absence Of Federal Support, Florida 'Future Fund' Aims To Empower Local Climate Adaptation

"Going to commission meetings or trying to get a meeting with your elected leader is actually really cumbersome," she said. "We’re trying to provide a pathway for people to engage civically that doesn’t require them to leave their couch."

The 100 Great Ideas campaign includes Facebook Live discussions on Monday and on Friday and a few in-person events. Emmons says once the campaign concludes, ideas will be shared with elected officials and other community leaders.

Update: Watch the first Facebook Live here.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.