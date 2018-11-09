Tallahassee Yoga Studio Gunman Had A History Of Inappropriate Behavior

Credit Leon County Sheriff's Office

Tallahassee police gave a brief update on the ongoing investigation following yoga studio shooting in Tallahassee this month.

The gunman, Scott Beierle, had a disturbing pattern of behavior with women dating back to high school. Beierle resigned from the Army pending an investigation into inappropriate contact. He faced two battery charges while pursuing his master’s degree at Florida State University.

Beierle didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, but all his firearms were bought legally.

Tallahassee Police Chief Michael DeLeo says he’s still unsure what led Beierle to the yoga studio.

“You know the big questions that obviously everyone still has is why Tallahassee?" asked DeLeo "Why the studio? And why those victims?"

"So far there is still no direct link between him and any of the victims and no direct link between him and the studio.”

Beierle kept detailed files dating back 15 years. These include journals and writings about his worldview and lashing out at women, and personal and professional records.

DeLeo says the sheer amount of information on his computer alone could take a week to go through.

He says there’s several weeks to go, but adds he wants answers just like everyone else.

