Boynton Beach May Become 24th Florida City To Join National Coalition On Flooding, Sea-Level Rise

The City of Boynton Beach will decide Wednesday night whether to become the latest Florida city to join a national coalition dedicated to sea-level rise adaptation.

The city commission will vote on a resolution to become part of the . The non-partisan non-profit brings together cities, elected officials, and military and business leaders to advocate for solutions to sea-level rise and flooding.

The agenda item says by joining, Boynton Beach will have expanded access to a network of people working on rising seas -- plus new opportunities for funding, communication and community engagement.

Of the 25 cities currently in the American Flood Coalition, 23 are from Florida -- including 19 cities from Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Other member cities, and many business leaders, come from South Carolina, Louisiana, California, Massachusetts and Virginia.

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit .