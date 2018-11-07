© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

Boynton Beach May Become 24th Florida City To Join National Coalition On Flooding, Sea-Level Rise

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Published November 7, 2018 at 5:45 PM EST

The City of Boynton Beach will decide Wednesday night whether to  become the latest Florida city to join a national coalition dedicated to sea-level rise adaptation.

The city commission will vote on a resolution to become part of the . The non-partisan non-profit brings together cities, elected officials, and military and business leaders to advocate for solutions to sea-level rise and flooding.

The agenda item says by joining, Boynton Beach will have expanded access to a network of people working on rising seas -- plus new opportunities for funding, communication and community engagement.

Of the 25 cities currently in the American Flood Coalition, 23 are from Florida -- including 19 cities from Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

Other member cities, and many business leaders, come from South Carolina, Louisiana, California, Massachusetts and Virginia.

Kate Stein
Kate Stein can't quite explain what attracts her to South Florida. It's more than just the warm weather (although this Wisconsin native and Northwestern University graduate definitely appreciates the South Florida sunshine). It has a lot to do with being able to travel from the Everglades to Little Havana to Brickell without turning off 8th Street. It's also related to Stein's fantastic coworkers, whom she first got to know during a winter 2016 internship.Officially, Stein is WLRN's environment, data and transportation journalist. Privately, she uses her job as an excuse to rove around South Florida searching for stories à la Carl Hiaasen and Edna Buchanan. Regardless, Stein speaks Spanish and is always thrilled to run, explore and read. 
See stories by Kate Stein
