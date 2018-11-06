Professor Says Use Of Body Cameras Is Expanding Fast

In recent years, a series of controversial police-involved shootings have led to calls for greater police accountability through the use of body cameras.

Associated Professor of Law Seth Stoughton is an expert on the use of police-worn body cameras.

He gave a presentation to the North Florida State Attorney’s office on their use, looking at when body cameras are the most and least effective.

Stoughton said the cameras are catching on within police agencies nationwide.

“We’ve had cameras for a while, we’ve had dash cameras, in-car systems since the late 80’s. But that took almost 20 years to get agencies using them. Body cameras, in contrast, have just exploded.”

Stoughton’s talk about body cameras comes just as the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office begins rolling out the new technology for some local officers in the field.

You can listen to the full interview with Stoughton on today’s First Coast Connect podcast.

Melissa Ross can be reached at mross@wjct.org, 904-358-6382 or on Twitter at @MelissainJax.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit WJCT News 89.9.