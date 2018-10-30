© 2020 Health News Florida
Plan To Extend 836 Expressway Headed To Court

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Kate Stein
Published October 30, 2018 at 5:30 PM EDT
Miami-Dade County transportation planners want to extend the Dolphin Expressway beyond the urban boundary shown here along Southwest 157th Avenue.
A proposed extension of the 836 expressway in Miami-Dade County is headed to court.On Monday, two environmental groups each filed lawsuits over plans to extend the expressway 14 miles south into the Kendall area.

 

Read more: Does Miami-Dade's 836 Expressway Proposal Fit Into The Regional Climate Plan?

 

The extension is intended to help relieve congestion that strands southwest Miami-Dade commuters in traffic for hours at a time. But the groups behind the lawsuits, the Tropical Audubon Society and Friends of the Everglades, are part of a coalition worried about impacts to the Everglades ecosystem and restoration projects.

 

If the highway goes ahead as planned, it will cross the county's urban development boundary -- an imaginary line intended to protect the Everglades from urban sprawl.

 

Read more from our news partner, the Miami Herald.

