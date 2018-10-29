© 2020 Health News Florida
Scott Doesn't Have To Release Travel Records, Appellate Court Says

WFSU | By Shawn Mulcahy
Published October 29, 2018 at 12:04 PM EDT
Gov. Rick Scott fired back at a fellow Republican, Senate President Andy Gardiner, appointing 16 top agency heads who weren't confirmed. Gardiner threatened not to pass Scott's tax cuts.
Credit Office of Gov. Rick Scott

The First District Court of Appeal ruled Gov. Rick Scott doesn’t have to release calendar and travel records.

An AIDS advocacy group sued Scott for refusing to release the documents as part of a public records request. 

The lawsuit, brought about by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, sought copies of Gov. Rick Scott’s calendar for a three-month period from July 20 to Oct. 31  of this year.

In September, Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruled Scott had to turn over the records. But Scott’s office cited an affidavit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that argues releasing the schedules poses a security risk. FDLE said the documents contian information about security protocols that could endager the governor.

The appellate court agreed and overturned Dodson’s ruling three to zero.

Shawn Mulcahy
Shawn Mulcahy is a junior at Florida State University pursuing a degree in public relations and political science. Before WFSU, he worked as an Account Coordinator at RB Oppenheim Associates and a contributing indie writer for the music blog EARMILK. After graduation, he plans to work in journalism or government communications. He enjoys coffee, reading and music.
