Scott Doesn't Have To Release Travel Records, Appellate Court Says

Credit Office of Gov. Rick Scott

The First District Court of Appeal ruled Gov. Rick Scott doesn’t have to release calendar and travel records.

An AIDS advocacy group sued Scott for refusing to release the documents as part of a public records request.

The lawsuit, brought about by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, sought copies of Gov. Rick Scott’s calendar for a three-month period from July 20 to Oct. 31 of this year.

In September, Leon County Circuit Judge Charles Dodson ruled Scott had to turn over the records. But Scott’s office cited an affidavit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that argues releasing the schedules poses a security risk. FDLE said the documents contian information about security protocols that could endager the governor.

The appellate court agreed and overturned Dodson’s ruling three to zero.

