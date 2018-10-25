© 2020 Health News Florida
Memorial Hospital Testing Portable Device For Heart Failure Patients

WJCT 89.9 FM Jacksonville | By Cyd Hoskinson
Published October 25, 2018 at 4:47 PM EDT
Memorial Hospital's main entrance on University Blvd.

Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville is testing a portable heart-monitoring device that cardiologists say could improve the lives of heart-failure patients.

The CardioMEMS Heart Failure system uses a sensor implanted in an artery to wirelessly transmit blood pressure and heart rate data to a doctor while the patient stays at home.

Memorial started sending the devices home with test patients in August.

While the devices are currently available only to a very specific set of heart failure patients, researchers are expanding the study to include those with a broader range of symptoms.

Anyone interested in finding out more about the study can call the Sarah Cannon Research Institute at 904-702-6530.

