Hurricane Michael Claims Have Already Topped $680 Million In Fla.

Within a week of Hurricane Michael barreling into Northwest Florida, nearly 70,000 insurance claims had been filed, with estimated insured losses of $680.7 million, according to data posted online by the state Office of Insurance Regulation.

Insurers reported 69,950 claims as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, almost exactly a week after Hurricane Michael made landfall in Mexico Beach with 155 mph maximum sustained winds. The storm caused widespread damage in the Panhandle and the state’s Big Bend before continuing into Georgia.

The vast majority of claims filed as of Wednesday --- 54,607 --- involved residential property. Of that number, 52,452 claims remained open, the data shows.

The number of claims and estimated insured losses are expected to steadily climb in the coming weeks as property owners continue to report damage to insurance companies.

