National Report Says Agencies Behind Everglades Restoration Need To Account For Climate Change

Everglades restoration needs to do more to account for climate change.

That’s the headline of a report released Wednesday by a Congressionally-appointed committee of scientists.

The report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine says agencies involved in restoration need to do more analysis of how sea-level rise and increasing rainfall impact Everglades projects.

"With seven large projects to be constructed and three more nearing the end of their planning process, this is the opportune time for a mid-course assessment," Bill Boggess, the committee chair, said in a release.

The report also calls for better monitoring to help ensure projects are being appropriately adapted to the changing climate.

The scientists anticipate about two-and-a-half feet of sea-level rise in the next 80 years, but say it could be significantly more than that.

This story has been corrected; the original version misstated the name of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

