Baptist Health CEO Hugh Greene Announces He Will Retire Next Year

The head of Baptist Health of Northeast Florida is retiring after nearly 20 years at its helm.

65-year-old Hugh Greene announced Wednesday he plans to step down as soon as his replacement can be found.

“I consider myself most fortunate to have led this great organization through almost two decades of success during a time of rapid change. I chose this time to begin a transition of leadership because we are in a position of strength at a pivotal period in health care, and I am very confident in Baptist Health’s continued success in the future,” Greene said in an email to WJCT News.

The Baptist Health Board of Directors said it expects to hire a new CEO next year after conducting a nationwide search.

“The incoming CEO could be chosen as early as next spring or as late as next winter. We are not in a hurry,” said Baptist Health Board Chairman Richard Sisisky in the same email.

As many of you are aware, I announced my plans to retire as CEO of Baptist Health effective in mid-2019 following a national search. This is a bittersweet moment after 30 years and 18 as CEO. My strongest feeling is GRATITUDE for the sacred privilege to serve our community!— Hugh Greene (@HughGreeneJax) September 26, 2018

“Baptist has thrived under Hugh’s leadership and to be honest, we wish he would remain CEO for the next 20 years,” Sisisky added.

Jacksonville-based Baptist Health is a five hospital network on the First Coast and the largest private employer in Northeast Florida, according to the hospital group.

Contact reporter Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter @cydwjctnews.

Photo used under Creative Commons license.

Copyright 2020 WJCT News 89.9. To see more, visit .