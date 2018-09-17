© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

FGCU Receiving NSF Grant to Fund Ciguatera Research

WGCU | By Julie Glenn
Mike Kiniry
Published September 17, 2018 at 12:53 PM EDT
Dinoflagellates
Dinoflagellates

Florida Gulf Coast University learned late last week that it’s going to receive part of a $30 million dollar grant to fund research into the impacts gulf waters have on human health by way of the fish we eat. It’s part of a National Science Foundation grant, and FGCU will be the lead on the “Greater Caribbean Center for Ciguatera Research.” We're joined by the principal investigator for this center, Dr. Mike Parsons, who is a professor of Marine Science and is the Director of the Coastal Watershed Institute and Vester Field Station.

Copyright 2020 WGCU. To see more, visit WGCU.

Tags

Health News FloridaFlorida Gulf coast UniversityNational Science FoundationGreater Caribbean Center for Ciguatera ResearchciguateraCoastal Watershed Institutefishgulf waters
Julie Glenn
Julie Glenn is the host of Gulf Coast Live. She has been working in southwest Florida as a freelance writer since 2007, most recently as a regular columnist for the Naples Daily News. She began her broadcasting career in 1993 as a reporter/anchor/producer for a local CBS affiliate in Quincy, Illinois. After also working for the NBC affiliate, she decided to move to Parma, Italy where she earned her Master’s degree in communication from the University of Gastronomic Sciences. Her undergraduate degree in Mass Communication is from the University of Missouri at Kansas City.
See stories by Julie Glenn
Mike Kiniry
Mike Kiniry is producer of Gulf Coast Live, and co-creator and host of the WGCU podcast Three Song Stories: Biography Through Music. He first joined the WGCU team in the summer of 2003 as an intern while studying Communication at Florida Gulf Coast University. 
See stories by Mike Kiniry
Related Content