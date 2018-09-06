© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

USF St. Pete Establishes K-12 Mental Health Training Program

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Published September 6, 2018 at 4:09 PM EDT

The University of South Florida St. Petersburg’s College of Education received a $2.2 million grant for a new statewide training program for K-12 schools.

USF St. Pete will work with the Florida Department of Education to help school personnel identify the signs of emotional distress, mental health difficulties and substance abuse disorders - then connect those students with resources.

The Youth Mental Health Awareness and Training Administration Project is part of a larger legislative initiative developed from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.

The new initiative is based on the Multiagency Service Network for Students with Severe Emotional Disturbance Administration Project (SEDNET), which is housed at USF St. Petersburg.

“For decades, the issue of mental health in schools has been on a back burner,” Jordan Knab, principal investigator for USF St. Petersburg’s College of Education, said in a news release. “People aren’t always willing to talk about mental health issues.”

The program will launch this school year.

Copyright 2018 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7

Tags

Health News Floridamental healthschoolsUSFUSF St. PetersburgK-12Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia reporter for WUSF and Health News Florida, covering health in the Tampa Bay area and across the state.
See stories by Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller, multimedia reporter for Health News Florida, was hired to help further expand health coverage statewide.
Related Content