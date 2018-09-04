FSU Facing Another Lawsuit Regarding Gun Storage In Vehicles

Credit Florida State University's Facebook page Reynolds Hall on Florida State University's campus

Florida State University is now facing another lawsuit over guns—this time, over the storage of rifles and shotguns in a vehicle on campus. It builds on a previous suit filed by a gun rights group a few years ago.

In 2015, Florida Carry sued FSU over a ban included in a ‘Game Day’ Parking guide. It warned fans not to bring guns even if they planned to leave them in the car. At the time, FSU said it made it made a mistake. The university has since changed its policy. But, Florida Carry attorney Eric Friday says his gun rights group recently noticed another FSU policy change it has a problem with.

“The new issues deal with the university’s rules and regulations regarding the storage of long guns such as rifles and shotguns in a vehicle, and the prohibition of ammunition in a vehicle. We hope that the court will require FSU and President [John] Thrasher to comply with state law and quit lying to students in telling them what state law clearly allows them to do.

Friday says his gun rights group decided to file a new suit last Monday, after its request to amend the orginal suit was denied. Meanwhile, an FSU spokeswoman says “we do not comment on pending litigation.”

