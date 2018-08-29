FEMA: $3B Dished Out To Florida For Hurricane Irma
It's been almost a year since Hurricane Irma impacted Central Florida in mid-September - but the damage it did is still being calculated.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency gave $3 billion to homeowners, renters, state and local governments and eligible nonprofits in Florida.
On top of that, the federal Small Business Administration has approved $1.4 billion dollars in loans to home and business owners.
Money has also been given to citrus growers to whose crops and groves were damaged.
By the numbers
Total Federal assistance
- FEMA (IA, NFIP, PA and HMGP) has provided more than $3 billion to homeowners, renters, state and local governments and eligible nonprofits in Florida.
- The Small Business Administration has approved $1.4 billion in loans to home and business owners.
Individual Assistance
- 2,644,427 households registered for the Individuals and Households Program. IHP disbursed $1 billion to survivors. Of that total, $693 million was for housing assistance.
- As of Aug. 17, 2018, of the 318 applicants approved for Direct Housing, 150 households remain in temporary housing.
- FEMA is working with applicants to help them find permanent housing.
- IA staff is providing rental resources, monitoring applicants’ progress on home repairs and encouraging survivors to include nearby communities as they search for housing.
- All Direct Housing applicants have been assigned a case manager.
- More than $28 million for Disaster Case Management program. Disaster Case Management is administered by Volunteer Florida.
Public Assistance
- As of Aug. 1, 2018, the Public Assistance program has obligated more than
$ 210 million (federal share) for debris removal, emergency work and permanent work. FEMA Public Assistance has received 1,018 eligible applications.
- Notable Public Assistance projects:
- Total of $70 million to the Florida Division of Emergency Management
- Approximately $15.5 million to reimburse the Key West Utility Board
- Nearly $10.6 million to reimburse Collier County
National Flood Insurance Program claims
- NFIP received 28,588 claims and paid $964 million to flood insurance policyholders.
Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
- The deadline for HMGP applications was Aug. 6, 2018. FEMA and the state are working together to review applications and assist communities as they build resilience.
- The FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program obligated more than $2 million in funding to one sub-applicant (Pasco County) of the state of Florida.
Small Business Administration
- As of Aug. 19: Total SBA applications received: 108,766; approved: 36,848
- Homeowner loans approved: $1.1 billion
- Business loans approved: $250 million
- Economic injury loans approved: $57.6 million
Interagency Recovery Coordination
- Six Recovery Support Functions activated to meet challenges presented by Irma and ensure interagency coordination for disaster recovery.
- Coordinated Place Based Recovery Support teams embedded in the four counties that sustained damage with limited capacity to recover without assistance: Collier, Hendry, Lee and Monroe.
- Six task forces organized to tackle complex challenges created by Hurricane Irma.
- Notable accomplishments:
- Facilitated a $1.1 million grant to fund five Local Disaster Recovery Manager positions and offer from nonprofit to pay the cost share for the LDRM in Monroe County.
- Provided additional financial assistance as well as technical guidance and training sessions to support the Hurricane Irma recovery.
Volunteer Efforts
- 47,000 people volunteered 1.5 million hours to assist survivors.
- 48 Long-Term Recovery Groups comprised of volunteers, civic groups and residents of the affected areas continue working with survivors.
- FEMA Voluntary Agency Liaisons are helping LTRGs as they develop bylaws and committees and identify services that may be available to aid survivors.
FEMA Operations
- As of Aug. 20, 577 FEMA employees deployed to Florida to help with recovery issues.
- At the peak of the response to Hurricane Irma, more than 3,300 federal workers—from nearly 40 agencies—were deployed to Florida to assist survivors.
