Another First Coast West Nile Virus Case Confirmed

Public health officials confirm a third person on the First Coast has been infected with the West Nile virus.

This brings to two the number of cases reported in Duval County since last week.

The Nassau County health department also confirmed a case of the mosquito-borne disease last week.

Public health officials are urging people to take precautions against mosquito bites by draining standing water that’s collected in things like old tires and garbage cans outdoors.

Other precautions include wearing long pants, long sleeved shirts and applying mosquito repellant to any exposed skin.

