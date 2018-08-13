© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
The hepatitis C test requires a simple finger prick to draw blood.
Their Only Option
Every day, hundreds of sick and injured patients walk into free and charitable clinics around the Tampa Bay area in need of a doctor.Many are suffering from chronic conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure. Some patients were referred to the clinics by staff at hospitals where they landed after years of neglecting to care for treatable conditions.The clinics allow the patients to pay what they can, or nothing at all. They are staffed by doctors and nurses who volunteer their time. They survive off donations and small grants.Many of the patients have jobs but they are living paycheck to paycheck. None have health insurance, either because they do not qualify for Medicaid or can’t afford private coverage. For these patients, the clinics are often their only option for primary care.

Hanna Talks Safety, Mental Health And School Improvement As Students Go Back To School

WFSU | By Lynn Hatter
Published August 13, 2018 at 4:03 PM EDT
HannaBondLunch0813.jpg
Credit Leon County Schools twitter

Some 34,000 Leon County Students headed back to school Monday and with a new school year comes changes, mostly related to school safety.

This year, elementary schools will have resource officers patrolling the halls and the district is also putting in place a new mental health screening. 

“There’s been a lot of conversation this Summer not just about physical safety but about mental health. We have mental health counselors in all our schools including our elementary schools where if we see a kid in crisis we can call the parents in and kind of counsel with the and get some outside resources to get kids the help they need," says Leon Superintendent Rocky Hanna.

The new safety and mental health resources funded party by the state which approved the extra dollars in the wake of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Meanwhile some district elementary schools will see smaller classes. It comes as the district tries to boost student performance at Pineview and Oakridge Elementary schools. Both are in danger of being taken over by the state if students don’t make progress on the annual statewide exam.

“We’ve been meeting with those administrators over the summer to reduce class size especially in grades three, four and five. The max number we’re looking at is 17. We’re looking at numbers here for Bond Elementary, 12 to 13 kids in a class, so we’re driving those numbers down to help kids be successful in the spring.”

Some studies have shown students do better in smaller classes. Yet those class sizes have waffled in recent years doue to legislative changes, despite a Florida constitutional amendment that says there should be no more than 18 students in pre-kindegarten through 3 rd grade classes; 22 students in fourth through eighth grade, and 25 students in high school classes.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .

Tags

Health News Floridaschool safetymental healthSchool hardeningleon county schoolsLeon Superintendent Rocky Hanna
Lynn Hatter
Lynn Hatter is a  Florida A&M University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lynn has served as reporter/producer for WFSU since 2007 with education and health care issues as her key coverage areas.  She is an award-winning member of the Capital Press Corps and has participated in the NPR Kaiser Health News Reporting Partnership and NPR Education Initiative.  When she’s not working, Lynn spends her time watching sci-fi and action movies, writing her own books, going on long walks through the woods, traveling and exploring antique stores. Follow Lynn Hatter on Twitter: @HatterLynn.
See stories by Lynn Hatter
Related Content