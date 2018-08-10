Mayo Clinic Selects Jacksonville Campus CEO As Its Next President And CEO For Entire System

The head of Mayo Clinic’s Jacksonville campus has been elected as the health organization’s next CEO.

Gianrico Farrugia, the current CEO of Mayo Clinic in Florida, will succeed John Noseworthy, as president and CEO of the whole Mayo Clinic, which has major campuses in Minnesota and Arizona.

The transition will occur over several months. Noseworthy will remain CEO until his retirement at the end of the year.

Farrugia has been vice president and CEO of Mayo Clinic’s Florida operation in Jacksonville since 2015, leading a staff of more than 6,400.

During Farrugia’s tenure the Jacksonville campus has been undergoing an expansion, including the opening of the new 190,000-square-foot Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Building for patients seeking cancer treatment, neurology and neurosurgical care.

The Harry T. Mangurian Jr. Foundation in Fort Lauderdale donated $20 million to Mayo to help construct the building, which cost about $100 million, according to our Florida Times-Union news partner.

“Dr. Farrugia is a visionary and servant leader who brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge ─ both as an innovator and an executive,” said Noseworthy in a news release. “In partnership with our staff across Mayo Clinic, and with a deep commitment to our values and mission, he will affirm Mayo Clinic’s position as the global health care leader for generations to come.”

Farrugia has spent 30 years as a Mayo physician. He is jointly appointed in the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Internal Medicine, and the Department of Physiology and Biomedical Engineering, according to Mayo Clinic.

He is also the co-author of Think Big, Start Small, Move Fast: A Blueprint for Transformation From the Mayo Clinic Center for Innovation, a book highlighting the need for change in the delivery of health care.

The Mayo Clinic's other campuses are in Rochester, Minnesota, and Scottsdale and Pheonix, Arizona. In addition, Mayo Clinic Health System clinics have dozens of locations across the Upper Midwest.

Farrugia will be moving to Rochester to accept the position.

In 2017, Mayo Clinic was named the best hospital in Florida in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Bill Bortzfield can be reached at bbortzfield@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter at @BortzInJax.

