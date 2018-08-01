New Law Will Keep Hallandale Beachgoers From Sipping Out Of Straws On The Sand

Updated August 2, 2018, 11 a.m.

An ordinance banning the sale and distribution of plastic straws in Hallandale Beach as well as their use on the public beach passed with a unanimous vote of five to zero at the Wednesday night city commission meeting, which spilled over into early Thursday morning.

It is expected to take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

Hallandale Beach becomes the first city in Broward County to carry out such a law. Hollywood tried to partially ban plastic straws more than 25 years ago, but regulations haven't been enforced.

Hallandale Beach City Commissioner Richard Dally has represented Seat 2 since February, and introduced the ordinance.

Dally, the father of 10-month-old twin daughters, said the ordinance is intended to protect the environment."As a new father... for me it's about the environment and protecting it, and preserving what we have now," he said. "Straws, when they end up in the ocean, they really hurt the fish and other marine life that are out there."

State lawmakers made it illegal for Florida municipalities to ban larger single-use plastic items (i.e. plastic bags) in 2010. But plastic straws have still been fair game.

A few other South Florida cities have put their own straw restrictions in place since then: the town of Surfside, in Miami-Dade, passed a similar ban in March. And Miami Beach has a partial law in place since 2012.

Dally's ordinance does include exceptions for people with disabilities drinking out of plastic straws on the beach. And the ordinance does not ban the use of plastic straws throughout the entire city -- just on public beaches.

Dally said the ordinance is a way to change people's mindsets.

"From using plastic straws, to adopting a different way of possibly drinking their beverages; with bamboo straws, or paper straws, or even metal straws and glass straws," he said. "Or just not using a straw at all."

