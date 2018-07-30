Bay County Health Reports Second Human Case Of West Nile Virus

Credit Marcelo Leal / Unsplash

Bay County health officials are reporting an additional human case of the West Nile Virus. They’re urging residents to remain diligent in protecting themselves from mosquitoes.

Last month, Bay County reported its first human case of the West Nile Virus: a blood donor who showed no symptoms, like most people who have the mosquito-borne illness. Now, with this second case, health department spokeswoman Heather Kretzer says officials are especially worried for certain residents.

“People that are most at risk or have the more serious symptoms are people who are over 60 years of age or that have certain medical conditions, like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, or people who have received organ transplants,” she said. “Now, those affect 1 in 150 people and that can actually affect their Central Nervous System and can cause things, like encephalitis, or meningitis. Again, it’s very rare, but we want those people who are especially at risk to make sure they are taking precautions.”

Precautions can include covering your skin with clothing or mosquito repellent and removing any nearby standing water.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.