© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Affordable Care Act

Trump Administration To Resume 'Obamacare' Insurer Payments

Health News Florida | By The Associated Press
Published July 25, 2018 at 7:22 AM EDT
A doctor in a hospital hallway holding a stethoscope
iStock

The Trump administration says it will restore Affordable Care Act payments to insurers that it had recently frozen, leading to concerns about higher premiums next year.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services made the announcement Tuesday evening in an email.

About $10 billion is at stake through a premium stabilization program. Insurers with healthier-than-average customers pay into the program, and the money goes to insurers with sicker patients. No taxpayer subsidies are involved.

The administration had faced widespread criticism for its original move, with insurers warning of premium increases and exits from the market. Republican lawmakers were concerned about political fallout affecting the midterm elections.

CMS Administrator Seema Verma reassured insurers their concerns had been heard, saying, "Alleviating concerns in the market helps to protect consumer choices."

Tags

Affordable Care ActObamacareACAAffordable Care ActTrump AdministrationCenters for Medicaid and Medicare ServicesMedicaid
The Associated Press
See stories by The Associated Press
Related Content