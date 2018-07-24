© 2020 Health News Florida
The Biting Truth About Mosquitoes

WFSU | By Kaleigh Wright
Published July 24, 2018 at 4:44 PM EDT
Credit Pexels
Miami is one of the top ten cities in the United States with the largest mosquito population.

Mosquito populations on the East Coast are 2 to 3 times larger than normal, according to an estimate by The National Pest Management Association. 

Above-average rainfall this Spring has lead to more stagnant water, the ideal habitat for mosquitoes. Chris Tittel, with the Leon County Health Department, says mosquitoes can reproduce in amounts of water as small as a bottle cap.

“Our primary prevention tip, actually, is to make sure that you eliminate standing water in and around your property as often as you can so you don’t give mosquitoes the chance to reproduce and create more of a potential public health issue,” says Tittel.

Mosquitoes in Florida have been found to carry diseases such as yellow fever, Zika, and malaria. So far this year, no mosquito-borne diseases have been reported in Leon County.

Health News Floridamosquitomosquito-borne illnessleon countyzikamalariamosquito-born diseases
Kaleigh Wright
Kaleigh Wright is a senior at Florida State University pursuing Studio Art, Film Studies, and English. Before her debut at WFSU, Kaleigh worked at Capitol News Service as a Production Assistant and Florida State University as Senior Photographer. Her ultimate goal post-college is to pursue a career in documentary film-making. When she is not behind the camera or in front of the microphone, you can find Kaleigh watching anything by Wes Anderson and drinking copious amounts of mocha frappuchinos.
