The Biting Truth About Mosquitoes

Credit Pexels Miami is one of the top ten cities in the United States with the largest mosquito population.

Mosquito populations on the East Coast are 2 to 3 times larger than normal, according to an estimate by The National Pest Management Association.

Above-average rainfall this Spring has lead to more stagnant water, the ideal habitat for mosquitoes. Chris Tittel, with the Leon County Health Department, says mosquitoes can reproduce in amounts of water as small as a bottle cap.

“Our primary prevention tip, actually, is to make sure that you eliminate standing water in and around your property as often as you can so you don’t give mosquitoes the chance to reproduce and create more of a potential public health issue,” says Tittel.

Mosquitoes in Florida have been found to carry diseases such as yellow fever, Zika, and malaria. So far this year, no mosquito-borne diseases have been reported in Leon County.

