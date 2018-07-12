Planned Parenthood Protests Brett Kavanaugh's Nomination In Front Of Florida's Supreme Court

Credit Ryan Dailey / WFSUNews Missy Wesolowski, statewide director of organizing with the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, speaks in protest of Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court on July 12, 2018

Progressive and civil rights organizations are speaking out against the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. Reproductive rights advocacy group Planned Parenthood is the latest to do so.

Outside Florida’s Supreme Court, protestors are making their case for opposing Kavanaugh’s appointment. Statewide director Missy Wesolowski with Planned Parenthood says it’s about protecting Roe v. Wade:

“Roe v. Wade is the law of the land; it’s been the law of the land for over 40 years. And over 70 percent of Americans support keeping it the law of the land,” Wesolowski said.

Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier says her opposition is based on Kavanaugh’s stance on the Affordable Care Act:

Credit Ryan Dailey / WFSUNews Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier joined representatives from Planned Parenthood and other groups to oppose Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court

“The litmus test for judges that are focused on reproductive rights and the Affordable Care Act, to me, is a step too far,” Dozier said. “And particularly because Judge Kavanaugh has spoken out in speeches and made rulings against the ACA.”

Equality Florida policy director John Harris Maurer takes issue with Kavanaugh’s record on LGBTQ rights.

“This appointee will likely rule on whether businesses have a license to discriminate against the LGBTQ community, on President Trump’s ban on transgender service members in the military,” Maurer said.

Those protesting are calling on Florida Senators Bill Nelson and Marco Rubio to reject the nomination. Republicans are urging the senators to confirm Kavanaugh to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Kennedy has been a key vote in decisions on abortion and gay marriage.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit .