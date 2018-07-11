To Avoid Further Neck Injuries Among Divers, Okaloosa Officials Roll Out Safety Campaign

Credit Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office wants area residents to “Think Before They Dive.” It’s part of an initiative to promote safety on local waterways.

In 2016, the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center treated nine neck injuries when divers misjudged the shallow waters off Crab Island.

So, the medical center is partnering with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit on two educational campaigns called: “Think Before You Dive” and “Recognize the Signs.”

The goal is to lower injuries and alcohol related incidents on area waterways. Some of the campaigns’ messaging includes “Sober Boating is Safe Boating,” “Head Dive=Neck Injury,” and “Think First=Feet First.”

