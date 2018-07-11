After Toxic Algae Outbreak, Bay Co. Officials Reminding Public To Be Safe In Local Waters

Credit FWC Fish and Wildlife Research Institute Flickr Blue Green Algae on St. Johns River, Satsuma, Putnam County, May 26, 2010

On the heels of a toxic algae bloom spreading across South Florida, Bay County health officials are reminding residents and visitors to be careful in area waters through a health campaign.

The name of the campaign is: Swim It, Shore It, or Dodge It.

Swim It with a buddy and when safety flags and signs say it’s good to go.

with a buddy and when safety flags and signs say it’s good to go. Shore It on the sand if you have a cut on your skin, have a weakened immune system or if you’re by yourself .

on the sand if you have a cut on your skin, have a weakened immune system or if you’re by yourself Dodge Itif you cross paths with animals that live near or in the water, and stay clear of algae blooms.”



It’s the “Dodge It” part of the campaign Bay County health officials are hoping the public will be especially mindful of.

Algae Blooms can live in different types of water, can be toxic to fish, and increase in warm water. Swimming in water with blue green algae blooms can lead to rashes, diarrhea, and ear, eye, and skin reactions.

For more news updates, follow Sascha Cordner on Twitter: @SaschaCordner .

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.