Following Up On 2013 Event, FWC To Hold Lionfish Summit In Fall

Credit Tim Donovan / FWC Flickr Someone giving an oral presentation during the 2013 Lionfish Summit hosted by FWC in Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Florida’s wildlife agency will be holding a lionfish summit in the Fall. The goal is to find more ways to get rid of the spiny invasive species plaguing state waters.

In 2013, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission held its first lionfish summit. Now, FWC Spokeswoman Amanda Nalley says this year’s summit will be a follow up.

“When we had our first summit, this was the first time we were really taking a hard look at what do we do next with all of these people in the same room,” she said. “And, so, this will be an opportunity—now five years later or so—to come back and say, ‘here’s the things that we did worked, here’s what didn’t, what do we need to do now, what have we learned?’ and I’m excited to see what comes from it.”

The 2018 Lionfish Summit will last from October 2-4 in Cocoa Beach. Anyone interested in giving a presentation on lionfish control efforts, educational campaigns, or policy has until August 3 to submit an application to Lionfish@MyFWC.com.

