West Nile Virus Found in Southern Georgia

WFSU | By Kaleigh Wright
Published June 21, 2018 at 4:07 PM EDT
2000 people have died from West Nile Virus in America since 1999.
mosquito.jpg
Credit Turkle Tom via flickr / https://www.flickr.com/photos/turkletom/
Valdosta State University has found several mosquitoes tested in their labs to be positive with West Nile Virus. With no human infection yet reported, Courtney Sheeley tells us how we can take defense against a mosquito heavy summer.

In 2017, 47 states had at least one citizen infected with West Nile Virus via mosquito bite. Courtney Sheeley, Communications Specialist for the Georgia Department of Health, says West Nile Virus showing up in Georgia is nothing new.

“We see cases of West Nile Virus in mosquito samples every year. When these mosquito samples start coming back positive for West Nile Virus, that is our indicator to just make the community aware that the viruses are here, and that we need to be taking every precaution possible to not be bitten by mosquitoes," she says.

Sheeley says the best methods to prevent mosquito bites of any kind are to wear insect repellent, long sleeves and pants, and to stay inside during peak biting times, which is dusk and dawn. The Florida Department of Health also recommends draining still water outside your homes, as that is a popular breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Health News FloridaWest Nile virusmosquitomosquito-borne illnessgeorgiaGeorgia Department of HealthFlorida Department of Health
Kaleigh Wright
Kaleigh Wright is a senior at Florida State University pursuing Studio Art, Film Studies, and English. Before her debut at WFSU, Kaleigh worked at Capitol News Service as a Production Assistant and Florida State University as Senior Photographer. Her ultimate goal post-college is to pursue a career in documentary film-making. When she is not behind the camera or in front of the microphone, you can find Kaleigh watching anything by Wes Anderson and drinking copious amounts of mocha frappuchinos.
