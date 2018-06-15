Red Tide Causing Fish Kills, Respiratory Irritations In Sarasota County

A red tide algae bloom is persisting along Sarasota County beaches. Background concentrations of the toxic organism Karenia brevis are typical in Gulf waters, but very low to medium concentrations have been recorded across parts of Florida's west coast.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said this week that fish kills and respiratory irritations have been reported on Sarasota beaches.

State wildlife officials said fish kills were reported on Crescent Beach, Lido Beach, Lido Key, Manasota Beach, New Pass, Nokomis Beach, Siesta Key, Venice Beach and Venice North Jetty.

Respiratory irritations were reported on Lido Key, Manasota Beach, Nokomis, Siesta Key, Venice Beach and Venice North Jetty.

