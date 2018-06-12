Two Years After Pulse Shooting, Sen. Nelson Calls On Congress To Take Up Bipartisan Bills

Credit Sen. Bill Nelson's Youtube Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) speaking on the U.S. Senator Floor Tuesday to honor the victims and survivors at Pulse nightclub shooting.

It’s now been two years after the Pulse nightclub mass shooting that left 49 people dead in Orlando. U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) says it’s time Congress acts on bipartisan gun reform legislation. Listen to the story!

Speaking on the Senate Floor Tuesday, Nelson said while the Pulse tragedy could have divided the nation, the entire country came together instead.

“And, on the two-year date of that horrific event, I want us to come together again in the same way we did after Pulse in Orlando, the same way that we did after Parkland,” he stated, at the time.

Nelson is hoping Congress will take up legislation he partnered on with the state’s U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), almost a month after the mass school shooting in Parkland.

“Bipartisan bills to prohibit known or suspected terrorists from purchasing firearms, to empower our family members and law enforcement to take guns away from relatives who pose a danger to themselves, and others who bring up these so-called red flags,” Nelson added.

Still, he says while getting these bills across the finish line is a difficult task, they must still keep trying.

