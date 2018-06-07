Guatemalans In Palm Beach County Help Volcano Victims

A Palm Beach County organization is gathering aid for Guatemalans in need after the eruption of Guatemala's Fuego Volcano Sunday.

The Guatemalan disaster management agency CONRED says more than 1.5 million people have been affected by the eruption.

Lake Worth’s Guatemalan-Maya Center is preparing to fill a shipping container with donations bound for the area. LISTEN: Palm Beach County Guatemalans Helping Volcano Victims

Outreach specialist Daniel Morgan was organizing a group of volunteers who packed donated relief supplies Thursday.

“We're asking for non-perishable food, like sacks of rice, sugar, salt and oil,” said Morgan. “Also diapers and new underwear of all sizes, feminine hygiene products, pain medication and baby formula.”

All of it will be stacked into a shipping container donated by Transportes Zuletas Express of Fort Lauderdale, then delivered to the south-central Guatemala region ravaged by the eruption.

“The community of Lake Worth has really come out,” said Morgan. “We’ve had non-stop calls asking, 'What can we do? How can we help? What items can we bring?'”

The Guatemalan-Maya Center is accepting donations and volunteers through June 16 at 430 North G St. in Lake Worth.

Officials estimate more than 55,000 Guatemalans live in Palm Beach County.

