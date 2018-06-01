© 2020 Health News Florida
Searchable Maps Show County Evacuation Zones

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa
Published June 1, 2018 at 4:34 PM EDT

This is the 2018 list of evacuation zones, for the 2019 version click here.

With hurricane season here, authorities say residents should know whether they live in an evacuation zone, so they know when it’s time to leave.

When counties mandate evacuations, they will do it by zones A-E. The zones are set based on a home’s vulnerability to deadly storm surge. Evacuation zones are not the same as FEMA flood zone designations.

For a searchable map of Pinellas County evacuation zones, , or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Hillsborough County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Pasco County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Manatee County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Sarasota County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

For a searchable map of Hernando County evacuation zones, click here, or for a PDF, click here.

