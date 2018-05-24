© 2020 Health News Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida

Broward's Largest Mental Health Provider Denies Responsibility For Nikolas Cruz's Actions

WLRN 91.3 FM | By Caitlin Switalski
Published May 24, 2018 at 5:38 PM EDT
Andrew Pollack, father of 18 year-old school shooting victim Meadow Pollack, stands to applause in the Florida House gallery after the school safety bill passed the House 67-50 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
Andrew Pollack, father of 18 year-old school shooting victim Meadow Pollack, stands to applause in the Florida House gallery after the school safety bill passed the House 67-50 at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

In response to a lawsuit filed by the father of a victim of the Parkland school shooting, Broward County’s largest mental health services provider has denied accusations that it mistreated confessed-shooter Nikolas Cruz. 

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, filed a lawsuit in April accusing  Henderson Behavioral Health and seven other defendants of negligence in the death of his daughter. 

 

Henderson, which serves roughly 30,000 people each year, responded to those claims by filing a motion Wednesday in the 17th Circuit Court.

The health company asked the judge to dismiss the case against them, claiming no responsibility for Cruz's actions on Feb. 14.

“During the time of Henderson’s treatment, Cruz did not even own a firearm,” the motion reads. 

Read More: How A New Organization Is Connecting Parkland Shooting Survivors To The Righ Therapists

Henderson also said that it hadn't seen Cruz in at least a year before the shooting. 

Nikolas Cruz himself is also named in the wrongful death lawsuit. A Friday status hearing in the state of Florida’s criminal case against him was postponed until June 21.

You can read the full motion from Henderson Behavioral Health below: 

Copyright 2020 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Health News Florida
Caitlin Switalski
Caitie Switalski is a rising senior at the University of Florida. She's worked for WFSU-FM in Tallahassee as an intern and reporter. When she's in Gainesville for school, Caitie is an anchor and producer for local Morning Edition content at WUFT-FM, as well as a digital editor for the station's website.  Her favorite stories are politically driven, about how politicians, laws and policies effect local communities.  Once she graduates with a dual degree in Journalism and English,Caitiehopes to make a career continuing to report and produce for NPR stations in the sunshine state.  When she's not following what's happening with changing laws, you can catchCaitielounging in local coffee shops, at the beach, or watching Love Actually for the hundredth time.  
See stories by Caitlin Switalski