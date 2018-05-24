Broward's Largest Mental Health Provider Denies Responsibility For Nikolas Cruz's Actions

In response to a lawsuit filed by the father of a victim of the Parkland school shooting, Broward County’s largest mental health services provider has denied accusations that it mistreated confessed-shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack, filed a lawsuit in April accusing Henderson Behavioral Health and seven other defendants of negligence in the death of his daughter.

Henderson, which serves roughly 30,000 people each year, responded to those claims by filing a motion Wednesday in the 17th Circuit Court.

The health company asked the judge to dismiss the case against them, claiming no responsibility for Cruz's actions on Feb. 14.

“During the time of Henderson’s treatment, Cruz did not even own a firearm,” the motion reads.

Henderson also said that it hadn't seen Cruz in at least a year before the shooting.

Nikolas Cruz himself is also named in the wrongful death lawsuit. A Friday status hearing in the state of Florida’s criminal case against him was postponed until June 21.

You can read the full motion from Henderson Behavioral Health below:

