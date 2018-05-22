2018 Women's Health Analysis: Florida Women See Positive Advances In Health Care

Credit Photo by rawpixel on Unsplash Women in Florida are experiencing many improvements in their health, including declining mortality rates for lung and breast cancer.

Florida women are seeing positive advances in health care, including declining mortality rates for heart disease, breast cancer, and AIDS. However, suicide attempts are increasing. Published Tuesday, The Status of Women in Florida by County: Health & Well-Beinganalyzes data on women’s physical and mental health.

The data reveals disparities in women’s morality rates by race and ethnicity. For example, white women in Florida have the highest rate of lung cancer mortality, while black women are more likely to be diagnosed with diabetes. Julie Anderson, Senior Research Associate at the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, delivered statistics on the disparities between different counties in diseases.

“Lung Cancer is the most lethal form of cancer among women in Florida. Women in Miami-Dade have the lowest rate of mortality from lung cancer; that’s at 19 per 100,000. While women in Wakulla County have the highest mortality rate at 68 per 100,000.”

Along with releasing data on Florida women’s health, The Status of Women in Florida by County published policy recommendations. Increased investment in health care would allow more women the opportunity to receive preemptive testing and treatment for diseases.

Copyright 2020 WFSU. To see more, visit WFSU.