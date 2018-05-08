© 2020 Health News Florida
Health News Florida

FWC Releases Most Recent Manatee Death Data

WFSU | By Ryan Dailey
Published May 8, 2018 at 6:11 PM EDT
The most recent data on manatee deaths has been released by The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. 

The FWC reports a total of 96 manatees died statewide during January and February of 2017. One third of the 15 manatee deaths attributed to boats or other water craft took place in Lee County. Cold Stress remains the most common determined cause of death other than those reported as natural causes. More than half of the 17 cold stress deaths were reported out of Brevard County. At 29, Brevard accounted for nearly a third of manatee deaths for that time period.

Of the two-month period, three manatee deaths separate from those caused by boats or man-made canals were found to be caused by humans.

Ryan Dailey
